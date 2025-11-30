Williams logged 14 points (5-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), one rebound, seven assists, one block and three steals over 26 minutes during Saturday's 114-110 victory over the Clippers.

Williams provided solid backcourt support in the win, marking his second consecutive game with the second unit. The decision to start Ryan Nembhard over Williams appears to be a permanent one despite four consecutive double-digit scoring totals over the past week. His average of 4.1 assists per game is a little low for a starting point guard, and that's a likely reason for the switch.