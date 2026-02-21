Williams won't start against the Timberwolves on Friday.

The 26-year-old point guard got the starting nod in Dallas' final outing before the All-Star break, though he'll slide to the second unit Friday in favor of Tyus Jones. Over his last five appearances off the bench, Williams has averaged 13.6 points, 3.0 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 19.2 minutes per game.