Mavericks' Caleb Martin: Probable for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Martin (ankle) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Pacers.
Martin missed Dallas' final outing before the All-Star break due to a left ankle sprain but returned to action in Friday's loss to Minnesota. He appears likely to play in a second consecutive contest and may see a bump in minutes due to Cooper Flagg (foot) being sidelined. Over five February appearances (three starts), Martin has averaged 7.6 points and 3.4 rebounds in 22.2 minutes per tilt.
