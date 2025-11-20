Martin (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Martin is battling illness, and after being a late addition to the injury report Wednesday morning, he'll get the night off to recover. His next chance to play will come Friday against New Orleans for the opening end of a back-to-back. Naji Marshall and Klay Thompson could see a few extra minutes while Martin sits.