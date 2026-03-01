Martin (back) is available for Sunday's game against the Thunder, Ron Harrod Jr. of DLLS Sports reports.

Martin will return from a one-game absence due to lower-back soreness and could take on an increased role due to Cooper Flagg (foot), Naji Marshall (finger) and P.J. Washington (ankle) being unavailable. Over four outings (one start) since the All-Star break, Martin has averaged 6.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.5 assists in 18.8 minutes per contest.