Mavericks' Caleb Martin: Won't play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Martin is out for Friday's game against the Grizzlies due to lower-back soreness.
Martin's next chance to play now comes Sunday, when the Mavericks face the defending-champion Thunder. Dallas is decimated by injuries Friday, which positions Khris Middleton, Brandon Williams and Max Christie as worthwhile streaming options in most fantasy formats.
