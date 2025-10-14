Mavericks' Dalano Banton: Remaining out Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Banton (rest) won't play in Monday's preseason game against the Jazz, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
Banton will miss his second consecutive preseason game after signing with Dallas on Tuesday. His next opportunity to play will come in Wednesday's preseason finale against the Lakers.
