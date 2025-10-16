default-cbs-image
Banton (rest) has been ruled out for Wednesday's preseason game against the Lakers, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

After missing Monday's preseason matchup against the Jazz for rest purposes, Banton will return to the floor. D'Angelo Russell (rest) and Brandon Williams (hamstring) have also been cleared to play.

