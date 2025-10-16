Mavericks' Dalano Banton: Will play vs. LAL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Banton (rest) has been ruled out for Wednesday's preseason game against the Lakers, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
After missing Monday's preseason matchup against the Jazz for rest purposes, Banton will return to the floor. D'Angelo Russell (rest) and Brandon Williams (hamstring) have also been cleared to play.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dalano Banton: Remaining out Monday•
-
Mavericks' Dalano Banton: Won't play Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Dalano Banton: Signs with Dallas•
-
Trail Blazers' Dalano Banton: Scores 23 in season finale•
-
Trail Blazers' Dalano Banton: Notches 20 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Dalano Banton: Supplies 21 points in loss•