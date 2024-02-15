Gafford produced 10 points (5-7 FG), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block over 23 minutes during Wednesday's 116-93 victory over San Antonio.

Gafford was efficient from the field and needed just 23 minutes to record a double-double. Gafford is averaging 15.0 points and 12.0 rebounds per game since changing teams, and he will remain valuable in fantasy as long as he maintains his starting role -- a situation that might get tricky now that Dereck Lively is back following a nose injury.