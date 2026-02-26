default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Gafford is out for Thursday's game against the Kings due to right ankle injury management, per Ron Harrod Jr. of DLLS Sports.

It's possible the Mavericks have an eye toward Gafford suiting up Friday against Memphis. Marvin Bagley is the most likely candidate to replace Gafford in the starting lineup and makes sense as a plug-and-play fantasy option Thursday.

More News