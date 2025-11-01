Gafford (ankle) will play in Saturday's game against the Pistons, Christian Clark of The Athletic reports.

Gafford will make his season debut after missing the team's first five regular-season games due to a sprained right ankle. It wouldn't be surprising if the Mavericks eased him back into action, though he'll likely get the starting nod with Anthony Davis (calf) and Dereck Lively (knee) sidelined.