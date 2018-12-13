Finney-Smth tallied 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, three steals, one assist, and one block in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 114-107 victory over Atlanta.

Finney-Smith continues to play well off the bench, dropping double-digits for the third time in his last four games. Despite his limited ceiling, Finney-Smith is able to contribute in a number of categories on any given night which has value in many formats. He can also defend a number of positions on the floor which gives the Mavericks some versatility. He is not a standard league player but could be streamed in at a pinch and is well worth a look in slightly deeper formats.