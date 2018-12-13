Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Solid line in Wednesday's victory
Finney-Smth tallied 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, three steals, one assist, and one block in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 114-107 victory over Atlanta.
Finney-Smith continues to play well off the bench, dropping double-digits for the third time in his last four games. Despite his limited ceiling, Finney-Smith is able to contribute in a number of categories on any given night which has value in many formats. He can also defend a number of positions on the floor which gives the Mavericks some versatility. He is not a standard league player but could be streamed in at a pinch and is well worth a look in slightly deeper formats.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Scores 14 points in Saturday's win•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Has 12 points in start•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Starting vs. Pelicans•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Plays 17 minutes in Tuesday's win•
-
Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith: Coming off bench Tuesday•
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.