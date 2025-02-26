Powell (hip) is available for Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Powell will return from a 16-game absence Tuesday due to a right hip strain. The big man will operate under a minutes restriction of 10 to 12 minutes, per Christian Clark of The Athletic. Powell hadn't been a regular part of the rotation when healthy this season, but with the Mavericks without several other centers for the foreseeable future, he'll likely have a more consistent role in the second half of the season.