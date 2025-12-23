Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Downgraded to doubtful Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Powell is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets with an illness.
Powell is expected to be downgraded to out at some point prior to Tuesday's tipoff. He's been outside of the Dallas rotation for three consecutive games, so the center minutes are unlikely to be changed by his likely absence.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Questionable with illness•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Productive line off bench•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Won't start vs. Denver•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Starting Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Rare appearance in loss•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Starts second half; scores 18•