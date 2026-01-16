Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Drawing spot start Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Powell is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Jazz.
Powell will be asked to join the starting five with the Mavs missing a good chunk of the starting frontcourt Thursday. He'll presumably tackle a heavier workload than usual with both Daniel Gafford (ankle) and P.J. Washington (ankle) out.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Sliding back to bench•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Grabs 10 boards in spot start•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Starting Monday•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Will play vs. Golden State•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Likely to return Christmas Day•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Ruled out vs. Denver•