Powell (hip) finished with two points (1-2 FG), five rebounds and one block across 16 minutes Tuesday in the Mavericks' 107-99 loss to the Lakers.

Though Powell was on a reported restriction of 10-to-12 minutes as he returned from a 16-game absence due to a right hip strain, he exceeded that limit. The Mavericks handed the undersized Kessler Edwards another start at center, but Powell replaced him on the top unit for the second half, which could foreshadow a lineup change in the team's next game Thursday versus the Hornets. With all of Anthony Davis (adductor), Daniel Gafford (knee) and Dereck Lively (ankle) out with long-term injuries, Powell should have a good chance at maintaining a regular spot in head coach Jason Kidd's rotation. However, Powell won't necessarily be in store for a significant spike in playing time even if he replaces Edwards in the starting five. The 6-foot-10, 240-pound Powell brings good size at center and is a solid team defender, but he's historically been a poor fantasy producer, with career per-36-minute averages of 13.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks.