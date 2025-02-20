The Mavericks will list Powell (hip) as out for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Powell has missed the Mavericks' last 14 games with a right hip strain, but head coach Jason Kidd said Thursday that the veteran big man is "trending in the right direction" after participating in practice, Christian Clark of The Athletic reports. The big man's return to practice came after he reportedly took part in full workout in Miami over the All-Star break, per Afseth. Though Powell has largely been outside of the rotation this season, long-term injuries to Daniel Gafford (knee), Dereck Lively (ankle) and Anthony Davis (adductor) could clear the way for Powell to have a regular role once he's cleared to play.