Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Likely to return Christmas Day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Powell (illness) is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Warriors.
Powell has not played in the Mavericks' last four games, though his last two absences were due to an illness. He's on track to be available for Christmas Day, though it's unclear whether he'll be in the Mavericks' rotation in Thursday's road game.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Ruled out vs. Denver•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Downgraded to doubtful Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Questionable with illness•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Productive line off bench•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Won't start vs. Denver•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Starting Saturday•