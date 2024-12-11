Powell notched no counting stats in one minute during Tuesday's 118-104 loss to the Thunder.

Powell continues to play a limited role off the bench, currently averaging 8.1 minutes per game across 19 games played. The Mavericks have two centers ahead of Powell in the rotation, something that does not bode well for his immediate playing future. At this stage, Powell would need both Dereck Lively and Daniel Gafford out of the way to have any chance of playing a meaningful role.