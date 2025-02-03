Powell (hip) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the 76ers.
Powell hasn't played since Jan. 17 due to a right hip strain, and Tuesday's game will mark the ninth straight game he will be sidelined for. His next opportunity to see the floor will be Thursday against the Celtics.
