Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Not starting vs. Minnesota
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Powell won't start against the Timberwolves on Wednesday, Christian Clark of The Athletic reports.
Daniel Gafford will return to the starting five Wednesday, pushing Powell to the second unit. The veteran big man has averaged 3.0 points and 6.0 rebounds in 16.0 minutes per game over his last five appearances off the bench.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Posts double-double Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Drawing spot start Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Sliding back to bench•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Grabs 10 boards in spot start•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Starting Monday•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Will play vs. Golden State•