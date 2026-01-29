default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Powell won't start against the Timberwolves on Wednesday, Christian Clark of The Athletic reports.

Daniel Gafford will return to the starting five Wednesday, pushing Powell to the second unit. The veteran big man has averaged 3.0 points and 6.0 rebounds in 16.0 minutes per game over his last five appearances off the bench.

More News