Powell (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Warriors.
As expected, Powell has been downgraded from doubtful to out. He hasn't played since Jan. 17.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Officially ruled out•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Improving, but likely out Friday•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Lacks clear return timeline•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Remains out for Monday•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Remains out for Saturday•