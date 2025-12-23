Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Ruled out vs. Denver
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Powell is out for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets with an illness, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning Newsreports.
Powell's next chance to return comes Thursday against the Warriors. Anthony Davis is set to play the majority of the center minutes Tuesday, while Daniel Gafford has the backup role all to himself.
