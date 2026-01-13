default-cbs-image
Powell will start against the Nets on Monday, Christian Clark of The Athletic reports.

With Anthony Davis (finger) and Daniel Gafford (ankle) both sidelined, Powell will get the starting nod for the second time this season. During his lone start in a win over the Clippers on Nov. 29, the veteran center logged nine points, six steals, five rebounds, three assists and one block in 34 minutes.

