Powell will start in Monday's game against Sacramento, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Moses Brown will retreat to the bench in favor of Powell, who has operated off the bench in each of the club's last three outings. In that three-game span, the big man had averaged 3.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 14.7 minutes per contest. Powell missed 16 consecutive outings due to a right hip strain before appearing in those three outings, and he'll likely continue to operate under a minutes restriction.