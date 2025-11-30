default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Powell will start Saturday against the Clippers, Christian Clark of The Athletic reports.

With Anthony Davis (calf), Daniel Gafford (ankle) and Dereck Lively (foot) all sidelined, Powell will get the starting nod for the first time this season. The veteran big man has averaged just 4.7 minutes per game in his last three appearances and will likely split time with Moussa Cisse at center.

More News