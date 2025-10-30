Powell contributed 18 points (4-6 FG, 10-12 FT), six rebounds, one steal, two blocks and one turnover in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 107-105 victory over Indiana.

Powell collected a DNP-CD on Monday, but with Anthony Davis (leg) exiting Wednesday's game early, Powell was able to re-enter the rotation and he started the second half. If Davis, Dereck Lively (knee) and Daniel Gafford (ankle) all need to miss Saturday's game in Detroit, Powell would likely get the starting nod as the last center standing in Dallas.