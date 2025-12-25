Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Will play vs. Golden State
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Powell (illness) is available for Thursday's game against the Warriors, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Powell has not played in the Mavericks' last four games, the last two of which were due to an illness. He's been cleared to play Christmas Day, though his return shouldn't impact any of the other players in Dallas' rotation.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Likely to return Christmas Day•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Ruled out vs. Denver•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Downgraded to doubtful Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Questionable with illness•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Productive line off bench•
-
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Won't start vs. Denver•