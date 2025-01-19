Powell (hip) won't play Monday against the Hornets.
Powell suffered a right hip strain during Friday's game against the Thunder and was unable to return. Fortunately for Dallas, Dereck Lively (ankle) has been upgraded to questionable and could return from a two-game absence.
