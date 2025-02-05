Powell (hip) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Celtics.

Powell will miss his 10th straight game for the Mavericks as he deals with a right hip strain. The veteran big man is having a tough year in Dallas, averaging a career-low 1.5 points and 1.8 rebounds in 7.6 minutes per game. The 33-year-old's next opportunity to return to the floor will be Saturday against the Rockets.