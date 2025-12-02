default-cbs-image
Powell won't start against the Nuggets on Monday.

The veteran big man got the starting nod in Saturday's win over the Clippers, though he'll retreat to the bench with Anthony Davis (calf) back in action. Powell will likely split time with Moussa Cisse behind Davis on Monday due to Daniel Gafford (ankle) and Dereck Lively (foot) being sidelined.

