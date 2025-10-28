Hardy produced 11 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, one assist and two steals over 21 minutes during Monday's 101-94 loss to Oklahoma City.

Hardy played at least 20 minutes for the first time this season, tallying a season-high 11 points. Dallas is struggling to find a winning formula at the moment, having won just one of its four games thus far. While Hardy can provide an offensive boost off the bench, he is largely unproven when it comes to putting up consistent numbers. There is no reason to make him a prioroty right now, but he is worth keeping an eye moving forward.