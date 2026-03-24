Middleton had two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and three assists over 12 minutes during Monday's 137-131 overtime loss to Golden State.

Middleton was playing a sizable role for the Mavericks when he first joined the team, but he's now trending in the wrong direction. Over his last eight games, he's averaging 19.2 minutes with 10.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals.