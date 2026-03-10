Mavericks' Khris Middleton: Not starting Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Middleton won't start Tuesday's game against the Hawks.
After 10 straight starts, Middleton is moving to the bench in favor of Naji Marshall. Even as a starter, Middleton averaged 6.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in only 21.5 minutes over his past two appearances.
