Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Available to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson (knee) is available for Monday's game in New Orleans.
Thompson will continue to push through the pain with the knee issue, and he should be flirting with close to 20 minutes Monday night. Thompson is averaging 10.8 points on 36.7 percent shooting this season.
