Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Back in starting lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson is in the Mavericks' starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.
Thompson started in the Mavericks' first seven games of the regular season before being moved to a bench role in early November. However, the veteran sharpshooter is back in the Mavs' starting five for Wednesday's game due to the absence of 2025 No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg (illness). Thompson has averaged 10.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.8 threes over 21.7 minutes per game since Nov. 1.
