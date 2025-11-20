Thompson is in the Mavericks' starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.

Thompson started in the Mavericks' first seven games of the regular season before being moved to a bench role in early November. However, the veteran sharpshooter is back in the Mavs' starting five for Wednesday's game due to the absence of 2025 No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg (illness). Thompson has averaged 10.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.8 threes over 21.7 minutes per game since Nov. 1.