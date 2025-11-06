Thompson will come off the bench during Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Thompson will be in the second unit for the first time this season, with Max Christie getting the nod in the starting lineup. Thompson is currently averaging 8.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 31.8 percent from the field and 26.2 percent from beyond the arc.