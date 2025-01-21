Thompson (ankle) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.
Thompson has only missed five games with the Mavericks this season but could be trending toward missing Wednesday's matchup against Minnesota. If the four-time NBA champion can't play against the Timberwolves, P.J. Washington, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Olivier-Maxence Prosper could see more time on the floor for Dallas.
