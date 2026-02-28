Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Set to return Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson (rest) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Thunder.
Thompson sat out of Friday's loss to the Grizzlies due to rest purposes, but the veteran wing will return for Sunday's contest. P.J. Washington (ankle) is listed as doubtful and Caleb Martin (back) and Naji Marshall (finger) are both questionable, so Thompson could operate in an elevated role against Oklahoma City.
