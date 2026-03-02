Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Won't return Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson will not return to Sunday's game against the Thunder due to a right adductor contusion.
Thompson sustained the injury in the second quarter before being ruled out for the remainder of the game. He concludes the contest with seven points (3-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt) and one assist in 14 minutes. AJ Johnson could see an expanded role with Thompson out.
More News
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Set to return Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Won't go Friday•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Unlikely to play Friday•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Nets 17 points with five triples•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Returns to action•
-
Mavericks' Klay Thompson: Officially available Thursday•