Mavericks' Marvin Bagley: Cleared to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bagley (head) checked back in to Thursday's game against the Kings, Noah Weber of TheSmokingCuban.com reports.
Bagley returned to the game with 10:08 remaining in the fourth quarter after suffering a head injury earlier in the half. He shouldn't face any type of restriction down the stretch of this one.
More News
-
Mavericks' Marvin Bagley: Suffers head injury•
-
Mavericks' Marvin Bagley: Entering starting five•
-
Mavericks' Marvin Bagley: Posts 22 points in win•
-
Mavericks' Marvin Bagley: Continues efficient run•
-
Mavericks' Marvin Bagley: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Mavericks' Marvin Bagley: Double-doubles in Mavs debut•