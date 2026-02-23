Bagley had 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 26 minutes during Sunday's 134-130 victory over the Pacers.

Despite playing behind the oft-injured Daniel Gafford on the depth chart, Bagley is holding down a significant role as the backup center since joining the Mavericks. The double-double was his second in a row, with Bagley averaging an efficient 11.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 blocks in 23.8 minutes per game across five contests with Dallas.