Mavericks' Marvin Bagley: Entering starting five
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bagley is starting Thursday's game against the Kings, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.
Bagley will step into the starting five with both Daniel Gafford (ankle) and P.J. Washington (ankle) unavailable. Bagley's last start dates back to Feb. 1 against the Kings, when he tallied 15 points, six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 19 minutes.
