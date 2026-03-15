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section: | slug: mavericks-marvin-bagley-headed-to-bench | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
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Mavericks' Marvin Bagley: Headed to bench
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Bagley will come off the bench for Sunday's game in Cleveland.
Daniel Gafford is back from his rest day, so Bagley will shift back to the second unit. Through 11 games with the Mavericks this season, Bagley owns averages of 10.4 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.
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