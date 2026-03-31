Mavericks' Marvin Bagley: Sitting out again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bagley (shoulder) is out for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.
Bagley will be sidelined for a second straight contest Tuesday. With this news, Dwight Powell is likely to soak up the backup center minutes behind Daniel Gafford.
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