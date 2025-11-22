Christie logged 23 points (7-12 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, one block and one steal in 32 minutes during Friday's 118-115 victory over the Pelicans.

Cooper Flagg led the way for the Mavericks with a career-high mark in scoring Friday, but Christie was one of several role players who stepped up for Dallas in this tight win between two struggling teams. Christie was particularly locked in from three-point range, and his five threes were a season-high mark for him. He's made at least three three-pointers in six of his last seven outings, shooting an impressive 47.6 percent from beyond the arc in that span.