Christie finished with 15 points (5-8 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 118-116 loss to the 76ers.

Making his Mavericks debut Tuesday, Christie made an immediate impact off the bench while falling a lone rebound shy of what would've been his first double-double of the campaign. It was also a 28th consecutive game with at least one three-pointer for Christie, who appears set to play a significant role in the Dallas backcourt going forward, even if he isn't a part of the starting lineup. The 21-year-old has averaged 11.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.5 threes in 31.2 minutes through his last six outings.