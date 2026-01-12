Mavericks' Moussa Cisse: Available Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cisse (shoulder) is available for Monday's game against the Nets.
Cisse was initially listed as questionable due to a right shoulder sprain, though he was eventually upgraded to probable and has now officially been cleared to suit up. The Mavericks will be without Anthony Davis (finger), P.J. Washington (ankle) and Daniel Gafford (ankle), so Cisse and Dwight Powell will likely split the center minutes against Brooklyn.
