Cisse (illness) has been downgraded to doubtful ahead of Saturday's game against the Lakers.

Cisse was initially listed as questionable Friday, but the downgrade in status suggests it wouldn't be surprising if he ends up being ruled out. If Cisse ends up being out, the Mavs would have to rely on Daniel Gafford (ankle) and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl as depth pieces at center with Dwight Powell expected to remain the starter.