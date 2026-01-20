Cisse had 15 points (5-6 FG, 5-8 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, four blocks and one steal in 20 minutes during Monday's 114-97 victory over New York.

Cisse turned in the best performance of his young career, falling one rebound short of his first double-double, while also matching his career-high with four blocks. With Daniel Gafford continuing to deal with ankle issues, Cisse has made the most of his limited opportunities over the past two weeks. In five games during that span, he has put up top 90 value in standard leagues, averaging 8.2 points on 76.2 percent shooting from the field, adding 9.6 blocks and 2.0 blocks in just 19.2 minutes per contest. It's tough to label him a must-roster player, but managers will want to keep a close eye on him as we approach the silly season.